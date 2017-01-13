Driver reunited with BMW after losing it in city centre car park SIX MONTHS ago

A driver who lost their BMW in a multi-storey car park SIX MONTHS ago, has finally been reunited with it.



Back in June, a friend of the owner borrowed the car and drove down from Scotland to go to a Stone Roses concert at the Etihad Stadium.

They parked in a city centre car park, but after the gig – perhaps due to all the excitement – forgot which one they had left it in.



They then spent the next few days fruitlessly searching for the vehicle in various car parks, but gave up after day five.



