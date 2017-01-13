Driver reunited with BMW after losing it in city centre car park SIX MONTHS ago

gaf42 submitted on 1/13/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:27:16 PM

0 user comments | Views : 662 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.4wheelsnews.com

Tag Links: bmw, uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A driver who lost their BMW in a multi-storey car park SIX MONTHS ago, has finally been reunited with it.



Back in June, a friend of the owner borrowed the car and drove down from Scotland to go to a Stone Roses concert at the Etihad Stadium.
They parked in a city centre car park, but after the gig – perhaps due to all the excitement – forgot which one they had left it in.

They then spent the next few days fruitlessly searching for the vehicle in various car parks, but gave up after day five.

Read Article


Driver reunited with BMW after losing it in city centre car park SIX MONTHS ago

About the Author

gaf42

gaf42 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]