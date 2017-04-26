Dynamic Skip Fire Cylinder Technology To Make Gas Powered Vehicles As Clean As Non Cheating Diesels

Parts supplier Delphi and automotive tech company Tula have announced a new type of cylinder shut-off technology for petrol engines that is claimed to reduce CO2 emissions and fuel consumption by 8-15%, making petrol engines as clean as their diesel counterparts.



The dynamic skip fire cylinder deactivation system works by deciding whether to fire or skip each cylinder before its firing; if a cylinder is skipped, the intake and exhaust valves stay closed, with Delphi’s cylinder deactivation hardware holding them closed. The system works by controlling the car’s spark ignition, so only petrol cars are compatible.



