How much power does the new BMW M135i have? The answer depends on whom you’re asking.

According to BMW’s official specs, the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine puts out 306 PS (302 hp / 225 kW) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque. That’s enough for the front-wheel drive-biased all-wheel drive hot hatch to do the 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) sprint in 4.8 seconds and max out at 250 km/h (155 mph).