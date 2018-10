According to the latest news, the mysterious electric car project at British company Dyson will reach the production stage in around two years.

While the R&D will remain in the UK, the production facility is to be purpose-built in Singapore in 2020 as part of a total investment of £2.5 billion ($3.25 billion). Sales should start in 2021.

Dyson already has one plant in Singapore where 1,100 people designs and produce electric motors for vacuum cleaners and hand dryers.