Dyson Inspired EV Motorcycle May Make You Want To Trade In That Sport Bike You Have

Agent009 submitted on 9/25/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:49:35 AM

1 user comments | Views : 486 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.yankodesign.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

It’s been almost 10 years since James Dyson’s consumer electronics company first introduced its bladeless fan! Known as the Dyson Air Multiplier, it shook up the tech world with its unusual characteristic: it did not have any visible blades.

The impact felt by this innovation is being felt even today, as seen in Saharudin Busri’s Dyson Inspired Concept Motorcycle. Though it is still a concept, it did incite a tangible excitement when we first got a glimpse of the design! Mimicking Dyson’s bladeless fan, Busri decided to remove the spokes of the wheel from his bike, leaving the center of the wheel completely hollow. An added homage to Dyson would be the fact that the engine is also inspired by the aesthetics of the motor we see in most of their vacuum cleaners such as the latest V11 model.

Read Article


Dyson Inspired EV Motorcycle May Make You Want To Trade In That Sport Bike You Have

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Aspy11

bull crap

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 9/25/2019 12:15:05 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]