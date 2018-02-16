Dyson To Come To Market With 3 EV Models Pretty Much Proving Most Electrics Will Just Be Appliances

Vacuum cleaner maker Dyson aims to bring three electric cars to market, the Financial Times reported.

The first model, due by 2021, will be produced in just a few thousand examples as the company explores the market and establishes a supply chain, the FT said, quoting sources.

Two models will follow that will be more conventional and designed to sell in larger numbers, the paper said. These will use Dyson's solid state battery technology that should be able to store more energy for a longer driving range and faster charging time than lithium ion batteries, the report said.



User Comments

TheSteve


Toy cars and novelties aside, my bet is that Dyson, a vacuum cleaner company, does not bring real EVs to the mass market. It takes an awful lot of capital to start a new car company, and a ton more money to make it a consumer success.

Oh, BTW, where's that Apple Car we've been talking about for years? Yeah :-/

TheSteve

Posted on 2/16/2018 3:07:30 PM   

PUGPROUD

A Dyson run will be fun to watch...he has the EV research and development covered plus vast manufacturing experience. It is a high capital business but electrification is simplifying the power train components and cost of entry significantly. The EV market however is becoming crowded and the big boys will squeeze out the fringe players.

PUGPROUD

Posted on 2/16/2018 3:22:09 PM   

