Dyson To Come To Market With 3 EV Models Pretty Much Proving Most Electrics Will Just Be Appliances

Vacuum cleaner maker Dyson aims to bring three electric cars to market, the Financial Times reported.

The first model, due by 2021, will be produced in just a few thousand examples as the company explores the market and establishes a supply chain, the FT said, quoting sources.

Two models will follow that will be more conventional and designed to sell in larger numbers, the paper said. These will use Dyson's solid state battery technology that should be able to store more energy for a longer driving range and faster charging time than lithium ion batteries, the report said.