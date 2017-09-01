EA exclusive licensing deal with Porsche is over

The German-language site Speed Maniacs, speaking to Italian racing developer Kunos Simulazioni, asked how the studio was able to get a license to Porsche for Assetto Corsa, which launched in August. According to Sebastian Hornung, the branded entertainment manager for Porsche, the license "runs out this year" and that Porsche and EA had a mutual parting of ways (translation by GT Planet).



Electronic Arts and Porsche have had an exclusive pact going back to 2000 with Need For Speed: Porsche Unleashed. The automaker's vehicles have made cameos in other games, notably in a downloadable car pack for 2011's Forza Motorsport 4, but that was through a sublicense between Turn 10 Studios and Electronic Arts.



