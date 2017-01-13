EPA Preserves Obama's Legacy By Frantically Shoving Through Stringent Fuel Economy Requirements

President Barack Obama’s administration is finalizing stringent gas mileage rules that require automakers to produce car and truck fleets that average fuel economy sticker values of about 36 miles per gallon by 2025, days before President-elect Donald Trump takes office. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Friday that it is finalizing ahead of schedule Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions standards that call for automakers to achieve a fleetwide average of 54.5 mpg, which is only about 40 mpg in combined city or highway driving, by 2025.



