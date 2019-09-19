EPA Reels In A Defiant California By REVOKING The Right To Set Emissions Standards

The Trump administration said on Thursday it is revoking California's authority to set its own auto tailpipe emissions standards and to require some zero-emission vehicles -- a decision that will spark a massive legal battle over the future of U. S. vehicles and the most populous state's regulatory role. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a statement the decision will ensure nationwide rules that provide "much-needed regulatory certainty for the automotive industry." Currently, California's more stringent vehicle emissions rules are also followed by a dozen other states that account for than 40 percent of U.S. vehicle sales.



