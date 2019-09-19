EPA Reels In A Defiant California, REVOKES The Right To Set Emissions Standards

Agent009 submitted on 9/19/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:39:37 AM

0 user comments | Views : 1,006 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Trump administration said on Thursday it is revoking California's authority to set its own auto tailpipe emissions standards and to require some zero-emission vehicles -- a decision that will spark a massive legal battle over the future of U.

S. vehicles and the most populous state's regulatory role.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a statement the decision will ensure nationwide rules that provide "much-needed regulatory certainty for the automotive industry." Currently, California's more stringent vehicle emissions rules are also followed by a dozen other states that account for than 40 percent of U.S. vehicle sales.



Read Article


EPA Reels In A Defiant California, REVOKES The Right To Set Emissions Standards

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]