After its 2016 LA Auto Show debut, the Volkswagen e-Golf is now ready to hit US showrooms.



Scheduled to arrive with local dealers this spring, with prices to be announced close to that date, the electric version of the compact car has an EPA-estimated 126/111/119 mpg-e in city/highway/combined. VW said that "using 13 cents per kilowatt-hour, the EPA has estimated an annual fuel cost of just $550".



Read Article