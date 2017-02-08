EPA Seeks More Real World Driving Data Before Approving CAFE Standards

The EPA will expand its real-world testing of automotive powertrains as it begins to compile data for the new review of the agency’s 2025 model year fuel economy and greenhouse gas standards.
Speaking Tuesday at the CAR Management Briefing Seminars, Christopher Grundler, director of the EPA’s Office of Transportation and Air Quality, said the review will incorporate test data to a greater extent than ever.
The review is due by April 1 and could change the 50.8 mpg fleetwide average fuel economy goal enacted Jan. 13 in the final days of the Obama administration.
