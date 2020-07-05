ESSENTIAL RUN? Draconian Lockdown Doesn't Keep Michigan Man From Getting A Ticket For 180 MPH!

Agent009 submitted on 5/7/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:46:10 PM

1 user comments | Views : 332 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.hotcars.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

While drivers are aware of the rules of the road (not always), sometimes the temptation to commit their need for speed is too hard to resist.

Take for example a Michigan man clocked barreling down a highway almost triple the posted speed limit with his 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat.

Before midnight on April 19th, a state police officer spotted a 2016 black Dodge Challenger Hellcat going as fast it can. On the radar gun, the car was clocked moving as fast as 180 mph, which is around 110 mph more than the 70 mph speed limit. This Challenger SRT Hellcat was spotted speeding on a stretch of the Detroit-Toledo Expressway in Monroe County.




Read Article


ESSENTIAL RUN? Draconian Lockdown Doesn't Keep Michigan Man From Getting A Ticket For 180 MPH!

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

cidflekken

I'm dense. If he wasn't able to catch up to the driver, per the article, how did he issue a citation?

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 5/7/2020 4:13:40 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]