German automakers from BMW to Porsche are pulling their plug-in hybrids from sale in Europe after the change from the NEDC standard to the WLTP standard is resulting in them losing incentives.



By changing the standard in Europe, buyers get to see more accurate electric range out of automakers, but the new test cycle is also reducing the official efficiency rating of the vehicles.

They need CO2 emissions below 50 grams per kilometer in order to get the incentives.