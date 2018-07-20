EU Shows Their Version Of Fair Trade, Implements Tariffs As High As 83% On Chinese Electric Bikes

After a lengthy review period, the European Union has decided to implement new tariffs on electric bicycles imported from China in an effort to clamp down on e-bike dumping in Europe.

The amount of duty being levied is determined for each company specifically, and ranges from 21.8% to as high as 83.6%, though most will receive a duty of 37%.

Electric bicycle manufacturers in Europe have long complained about unfair business practices occurring in China, where companies take advantage of the incredibly low-cost of labor, subsidized materials and razor-thin profit margins in order to export e-bikes to Europe at rock-bottom prices.



