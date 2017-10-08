EU Talks Big About Being Green, But Won't Commit To EV Quotas

While certain member nations have discussed banning sales of new gasoline and diesel cars, the European Union is taking a more conservative approach to reducing emissions.

The EU won't adopt electric-car sales quotas, a spokesperson recently confirmed to Reuters. 

The statement came in response to a report by the German newspaper Handelsblatt, which cited EU sources saying the European Commission—the EU's governing body—planned to institute quotas beginning in 2025.

"Generally speaking, the Commission is looking into ways to promote use of low carbon energy and transport, but none of them includes quotas for electric cars," an EU spokesperson told Reuters. "We do not discriminate between different technologies."



TheSteve

Committing to EV quotas without equal or higher EV demand is a dumb move.

