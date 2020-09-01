EV Car Fire Eliminates Hundreds Of ICE Vehicles In Norwegian Parking Garage

A major parking-garage fire at an airport on Norway’s west coast destroyed hundreds of cars, grounded air traffic and led to an evacuation of the facilities.

The fire, which started Tuesday afternoon and spread to several floors of the garage, was partly contained by 9:30 p.m. local time, Norwegian news agency NTB reported, citing police. There were no reports of injuries from the fire on the outskirts of Stavanger, a city about 550 kilometers (340 miles) driving distance from the capital city of Oslo.



atc98092

That story is two days old, and they have since backed away from any claim it was started by an EV. Simply because of how many EVs that country has, odds are there were EVs involved in the fire. But there have been no claims that an EV started the fire.

Talk about click bait...

