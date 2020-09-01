EV Car Fire Eliminates Hundreds Of ICE Vehicles In Norwegian Parking Garage

A major parking-garage fire at an airport on Norway’s west coast destroyed hundreds of cars, grounded air traffic and led to an evacuation of the facilities.

The fire, which started Tuesday afternoon and spread to several floors of the garage, was partly contained by 9:30 p.m. local time, Norwegian news agency NTB reported, citing police. There were no reports of injuries from the fire on the outskirts of Stavanger, a city about 550 kilometers (340 miles) driving distance from the capital city of Oslo.