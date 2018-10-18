EV Crossover Shootout! Jag I-Pace, Mercedes EQC, Tesla Model X and Audi e-tron - Which One Is The Best?

When will those age-raddled dimwits in the century-old car industry get on and do what Tesla has been doing for years? It’s a question that’s been rattling around planet automobile for years.

At the Paris Motor Show we got an answer.

You wait years for a long-range, electric, posh, fast SUV to provide an alternative to the Tesla Model X, and then three come along at once. Side-by-side at the Paris show, Jaguar and Audi and Mercedes had their new entries. Jaguar is just beginning to deliver the i-Pace, Audi is taking orders for the e-tron and Mercedes will shortly follow with the production-ready EQC making its public debut here for sale next year.



Agent009

Aspy11

The Tesla is a minivan.

Aspy11 (View Profile)

