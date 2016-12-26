EV Start Up Faraday Loses Two Top Executives In One Day

Faraday Future, the much-hyped electric carmaker that lately has descended into turmoil, just lost two of its top executives, two sources confirmed to The Verge.



Marco Mattiacci, chief brand and commercial officer, and Joerg Sommer, vice president for product marketing and growth, have left the company, the sources said. Both have been removed from FF’s website, two blank spaces where their profiles once stood.

The Verge has reached out to an FF spokesperson for comment, and we’ll update this post if we hear back.



