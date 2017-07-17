EV WARS: Volkswagen I.D. To Undercut Tesla's Model 3 By $8,000 And Offer More Range

A Volkswagen executive made a big announcement at a German auto show: Volkswagen’s I. D. will be listed for $7,000 or $8,000 less than the Tesla Model 3. The I.D., which most likely won’t be released until at least 2020, is Volkswagen’s new EV concept, a direct competitor of the Tesla Model 3. The news was originally reported by a German automotive website Automobil Produktion, and is in line with Volkswagen’s previous statements about leapfrogging Tesla in the EV industry. Thomas Sedran, chief strategist for Volkswagen, made the announcement at the Automobil Forum in Munich and pegged the I.D. concept to be around $28,000. The Model 3 is slated to be released with a sticker price of $35,000, and the announcement by Volkswagen has certainly raised eyebrows in terms of cutting costs — particularly in battery production — to reach the price goal.



