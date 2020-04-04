EV's. Have You EVER Seen A Product SO Unwanted By The Buying Public, No Matter HOW They Try To To Convince Customers?

Let me preface this first by saying I have NOTHING against EV's. Up till now, like with most of them, they're just not for me personally.



Only ONE has ever had any interest to me and that is the Tesla Cybertruck. And I actually have one of the first deposits on one for myself.



But other than that although I appreciate the cool tech of Tesla's, I've never seen any advantage to them other than being something that shows off how much you 'care' about the world and puppies.



And I'm not alone.



And I wrote this way back in 2010 calling it and not much has changed since then. If you're honest the ev market pretty much is like fake news. And I don't see it being mainstream for at least 10-15 years. UNLESS, someone invents a battery that's 100 times the range, 1/20th of the size and weight and costs one third of the current batteries.



Up until now the media has over-hyped the 'want' for EV's like nothing else in history. Do you ever remember ANYONE in the media besides AUTO SPIES that didn't write GLOWING reviews of the Chevrolet Volt or predict it would FLOP like we did?



We called it the 'Modern Day Edsel'



But we were the ONLY major auto media site that was right.



So what do you do when you've tried everything and EV's STILL aren't selling? You make people with 'HATED' SUV's (the media's enemy) PAY THE PIPER!!!!



So what say you Spies? Is this right and is it coming here?





Read Article