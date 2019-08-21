EVERYONE Wants To Comment About Tesla And EV's. But How Many Of YOU Would Actually BUY An EV? Our Guess Is Not Many.

Earlier today I posted an article about the upcoming Porsche Taycan EV and the first official photo of the interior.



My take was it wasn't fresh like Tesla big screen and looks no different than cars we've seen over and over again in the 50k+ market.



And I thought that would hurt it.



Well it didn't take long for everyone to chime in to give their pros and cons. Auto Spies is PAID by Tesla...same old, tired comments.



That said, it's pretty similar to social situations I encounter when the subject of cars comes up.



But you know what truly interesting? By the end of these conversations, next to NO ONE would actually buy one with their own money.



Fun to talk about, but they'd never own one.



So when I read these comments that say the screen size doesn't matter, I take it with a grain of salt because I know to the REAL buyers, screen size and range MATTER more than you know.



And for all the people who swear we're paid off by Tesla, I myself have ZERO interest in buying ANY existing model from them OR EV from Audi, MB, BMW, Jag, Volvo, ANYONE.



I have nothing against EV's, but with current battery tech and pricing, PLUS always having that hassle of range anxiety, they're just not in the cards for me.



But if you like them, own them, want them, good on you.



So here's your opportunity to prove me wrong...Are you actually a REAL potential buyer of a Tesla, Taycan, e-tron, i-Pace, etc? Or are you just a couch quarterback?



