EVERYONE Wants To Comment About Tesla And EV's. But How Many Of YOU Would Actually BUY An EV? Our Guess Is Not Many.

Agent001 submitted on 8/21/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:32:08 PM

3 user comments | Views : 500 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Earlier today I posted an article about the upcoming Porsche Taycan EV and the first official photo of the interior.



My take was it wasn't fresh like Tesla big screen and looks no different than cars we've seen over and over again in the 50k+ market.

And I thought that would hurt it.

Well it didn't take long for everyone to chime in to give their pros and cons. Auto Spies is PAID by Tesla...same old, tired comments.

That said, it's pretty similar to social situations I encounter when the subject of cars comes up.

But you know what truly interesting? By the end of these conversations, next to NO ONE would actually buy one with their own money.

Fun to talk about, but they'd never own one.

So when I read these comments that say the screen size doesn't matter, I take it with a grain of salt because I know to the REAL buyers, screen size and range MATTER more than you know.

And for all the people who swear we're paid off by Tesla, I myself have ZERO interest in buying ANY existing model from them OR EV from Audi, MB, BMW, Jag, Volvo, ANYONE.

I have nothing against EV's, but with current battery tech and pricing, PLUS always having that hassle of range anxiety, they're just not in the cards for me.

But if you like them, own them, want them, good on you.

So here's your opportunity to prove me wrong...Are you actually a REAL potential buyer of a Tesla, Taycan, e-tron, i-Pace, etc? Or are you just a couch quarterback?

Discuss...





EVERYONE Wants To Comment About Tesla And EV's. But How Many Of YOU Would Actually BUY An EV? Our Guess Is Not Many.

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

jeffgall

Until there is one that has the combination of luxury (actual luxury, not Tesla fit and finish) sport/handling performance, range, and makes economical sense, I’m out.

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 8/21/2019 7:01:59 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

atc98092

I've already switched to a PHEV, and when that lease is up I'll most likely move to an EV. Quiet, instant torque, fill the tank overnight while at home, what's not to like? I'll likely never buy a Tesla, as the Model S and X are too expensive, and I don't care for the minimalist interior of the 3 (which will likely be copied over to the Model Y).

I like the e-Tron, but again too expensive and not enough range for the cost. I might have gotten a Niro EV instead of the PHEV, but there were no EX Premium trims available within 800 miles of my home at the time.So now I'll just finish my 3 year lease and see what's available then.

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 8/21/2019 7:10:19 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

In the USA only 9.3% of adults over 25 have a Master's degree. And only 2% have a Phd. I would estimate your buying pool for BEV's comes from this group of people. Therefore somewhere between 2% and 9.3% of car buyers might be willing to buy a BEV. The USA is in the low range of that scale right now.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 8/21/2019 7:13:38 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]