EXCLUSIVE! Auto Spies #Quarantine #FakeNews 2021 Ford Bronco REVEAL!!!!

This is what happens when you get quarantined and are DYING for the launch of a highly anticipated vehicle.

Probably the MOST anticipated of 2020.

And which vehicle are we referring to? That would be the 2021 Ford Bronco.

The real launch was SUPPOSED to happen on 3/18/2020 but you all know what happened. CORONA!

I say we blame CHINA for the delay of the Bronco (kidding)! Kind of...

So without any further hulabaloo, let's #FakeNews launch this bad boy! What the hell, CNN and the media doesn't care about the truth...

Check out this video we like that has put all the details together for this incredible FAKE launch!!! Enjoy your weekend everybody!

You're WELCOME!




User Comments

Carmaker1

It's unfortunate, but you guys hang in there. Either way, for the company it would've sucked. Engineer it quicker, you wouldn't like it.

If Bronco was launched on an earlier time table in late 2019 as a 2020 MY, sales would've eventually cratered by spring for obvious reasons.

U725 Program wasn't even started until 5 years ago, as the brainchild of Mark Fields alongside his vision for renaissance of Lincoln. Barely reached design freeze a year and a half ago, first prototypes were built 12 months ago.

The only way you would've had these in your driveway sooner, is if Mulally took the initiative himself, to jumpstart Bronco in early 2010s. Fields was great in his own ways.

I do wish people would give it a rest with the renderings, as they're very much distorting the aesthetic and making it look cartoonish, compared to a real life example.

I've never seen them in metal, only CADs, presentations, and other internal media. Very much looked forward to seeing this face to face much sooner, but too bad. If not for intense NDA for my LF, 001 would get a nice email a la 2002 era Autospies.

Extremely pissed that there was a decision to withhold exposure of U725 by all means, instead of CX430. It is doing damage to the Bronco family narrative via bad publicity and is terrible marketing.

Carmaker1 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/25/2020 12:45:50 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

runninglogan1

I honestly don't think this will have much of a negative effect.

America is still hungry for a new Bronco and it's going to be a big hit.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/25/2020 5:16:56 AM | | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

Agree with @running. The Bronco is going to do quite well. Besides Ford quality is better than the Fiat quality of the Jeep Wrangler so over time, it has the potential to sustain itself.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/25/2020 10:07:14 AM | | Votes: 1   

malba2367

Hopefully they put some effort into the interior of the Bronco, than they did with the Bronco sport. The Wrangler actually has a pretty nice interior, and they did a good job of making it look rugged without looking cheap. A dolled up Explorer interior will be a big fail.

malba2367 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/25/2020 12:53:26 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

You clearly are not paying attention to spy photos.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/25/2020 1:14:07 PM | | Votes: 0   

malba2367

I saw the Bronco Sport interior pics....doesn't look very good. It is a light refresh of the Escape interior.

malba2367 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/25/2020 6:05:45 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

You're incoherent.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/25/2020 9:13:05 PM | | Votes: 1   

