EXCLUSIVE! BIGGEST, MOST DETAILED Photo Gallery On EARTH Of The 2020 Mid Engine Chevrolet Corvette!

Breaking from Tustin, Ca.
Spies launch biggest, most detailed photo gallery on earth of the new 2020 mid engine Chevrolet Corvette! Keep checking back often as this is only the first batch! More coming shortly along with everything else you want to know! GM President said the base price would start UNDER $60k. Are you IMPRESSED? 2020 Corvette Photo Gallery
Pros: 60k base price, 0-60 in under 3 sec, better handlingCons: Ugly as pootin' in church— bmw7er (View Profile)
Too tame, needs to be more revolutionary... maybe add a dual-tone paint schemeAlso a kinda bulky front for a mid-engine sports car - for what? more cargo room?— dlin (View Profile)
