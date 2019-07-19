EXCLUSIVE! BIGGEST, MOST DETAILED Photo Gallery On EARTH Of The 2020 Mid Engine Chevrolet Corvette!

Agent001 submitted on 7/19/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:18:17 AM

2 user comments | Views : 760 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com

Breaking from Tustin, Ca.

Spies launch biggest, most detailed photo gallery on earth of the new 2020 mid engine Chevrolet Corvette! Keep checking back often as this is only the first batch! More coming shortly along with everything else you want to know! GM President said the base price would start UNDER $60k. Are you IMPRESSED?



2020 Corvette Photo Gallery



























































































































































User Comments

bmw7er

Pros: 60k base price, 0-60 in under 3 sec, better handling
Cons: Ugly as pootin' in church

bmw7er (View Profile)

Posted on 7/19/2019 12:30:16 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

dlin

Too tame, needs to be more revolutionary... maybe add a dual-tone paint scheme

Also a kinda bulky front for a mid-engine sports car - for what? more cargo room?

dlin (View Profile)

Posted on 7/19/2019 12:33:18 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

