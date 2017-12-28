EXCLUSIVE! FIRST And BEST Photos From The San Diego Auto Show Floor! Smokin' Hot!

Even though AutoSpies.

com is based in Texas now, we still love the town where Auto Spies was born and the San Diego Auto Show. It's called America's Finest City and it would be hard for us to argue against that claim.

Even though it doesn't garner a lot of headlines, the foot traffic at the show is one of the highest of any show on earth. Most known as a dealer/consumer show, this year's show is the best we've been to in years with a LOT of nice product being displayed.

San Diego Auto Show / Detroit Auto Show Preview



So rather than me jabbering on like a monkey in a tree, let's get to the good stuff!

The PHOTOS from the show floor.

We've combined the photos with the Detroit Auto Show Preview gallery for easy viewing of both. You won't wanted to miss ANY of the shots!

And tell us which models stick out to you and your favorites...The San Diego Auto Show-Where the rubber meets the waves.

With other sites you're a spectator but with AutoSpies.com it's like you're THERE!

The Detroit Auto Show coverage is sponsored by Lexus.















































































































































































User Comments

jonesharrison

Awful photos. If these are the best, don't post any more.

jonesharrison (View Profile)

Posted on 12/28/2017 4:19:18 PM   

MDarringer

It looks like a sparse version of the LA Auto show with the serial-breeder trashiness of a Bimmerfest thrown in to sop up floor space. You know it's bad when a shot of a car in the parking garage counts as being a part of the show.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/28/2017 4:33:43 PM   

MDarringer

LOL @jones...maybe we should have kissed up and praised this.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/28/2017 4:48:29 PM   

Agent001

I didn't say it was as good as LA or other larger shows. I only said it was very good this compared to others. And @jonesharrison, millions of people, the auto designers and employee, models and probably even your mom disagree with your comment.

001

Agent001 (View Profile)

Posted on 12/28/2017 5:04:27 PM   

Agent001

And @mdarringer, like the gun you're named after, another misfire. ;)

Agent001 (View Profile)

Posted on 12/28/2017 5:06:01 PM   

TheSteve

Personal Opinion: If a friend of mine went to an auto show that I missed, and he(she) shared their pictures with me, then I'd be grateful for the footwork they did, and that they shared their pics with me! I'd feel like an outright a$$-hole by slamming them. I extend that same sentiment to the people I don't know at AutoSpies, who have done essentially the same thing, and with much better visuals than your average picture-taker.

We're all different people, and each of us can't help but share what we are with others, be that the love of cars, an occasional thank you... or less flattering stuff :-/

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 12/29/2017 1:23:05 AM   

TheSteve

Thanks for the pics, for those who couldn't be there!

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 12/28/2017 4:42:47 PM   

cidflekken

Interesting. Mercedes, BMW, Porsche, and Cadillac aren't even participating.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 12/28/2017 5:08:01 PM   

MDarringer

Hardly surprising.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/28/2017 5:15:22 PM   

garysandiego

Speaking as a native San Diegan, I'm embarrassed.
I should have driven up to the LA show.

garysandiego (View Profile)

Posted on 12/28/2017 9:24:19 PM   

Agent001

You mean, you should have driven to LA AND gone to SD show. As I said, it's not a big time release show, but this year there were enough new models like new Wrangler JL to make it interesting. And who ever gets tired of looking at new cars?

001

Agent001 (View Profile)

Posted on 12/28/2017 10:05:33 PM   

