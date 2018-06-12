EXCLUSIVE! Latest 2020 Ford F-150 Rumor Leaks To The Spies!

Some things are hard to figure out and some things are pretty obvious in the car business. And it's pretty obvious that going forward in the mainstream, it's ALL about Trucks and SUV's. ESPECIALLY, for the Big 3.



Last year RAM shot first with their 2019 Pickup leading the buzz with a huge center stack screen. And then GM with the new Chevy and GMC products.



And both companies were getting buzz in a space led by the Ford F-150.



So the next chess move was to bring investors and media behind the curtain, offering a surprisingly extensive preview of its product plans for the next 24 months.



They said an all new F-150 was coming for 2020 but that wasn't the news that resonated and excited the attendees most. They were all blinded by the upcoming return of the Bronco and it's new baby brother. As well as a 'Frankensteined' take on the future concept of the Mustang brand.



But we all know, the most important product is the F-150. Without that. NO MORE FORD AS WE KNOW IT.



So we're happy that in typical Ford fashion, they like having the competition shoot first, then QUICKLY upstage and obsolete their efforts.



Remember the gigantic GM truck launch in Detroit a few years back and the NEXT DAY, ATLAS (the aluminum F-150 concept) shows up and TOTALLY steals the show.



So today we got a jingle from one of our moles who told us it's about to happen again. We all knew the all new 2020 F-150 was coming, but now we know it's coming SOONER than LATER.



Look for it to be officially be announced as early as the Detroit Auto Show and in dealerships of summer 2019. Our mole told us the success of the 2019 RAM changed the launch plan and it got pulled forward.



Great news fro truck lovers.



My wish list seeing I love pickups....1. The best autonomous drive system on a truck. 2. All new MUCH higher quality premium interior that's design is WAY more inspired than the current models. 3. Even better, more vigorus massage seats. Tesla quality resolution large screen and a brand new interface that Apple would be proud of. Even better than Audi's. 4. Next-gen Eco-boost with even more power and even better mileage. 5. A few new gee wiz tricks the competition hasn't thought of yet.



What's on your wish list for the next gen Ford F-150?









