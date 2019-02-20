EXCLUSIVE! SPIED! The Mid-engine, C8 Chevrolet Corvette Gets Ready For Its Close Up In This KILLER Video

Tonight is turning out to be an interesting one.



First we get notified of a scoop opportunity via journalists attending a press junket, who happened to bump into the all-new C8 Chevrolet Corvette. Then, in tonight's highly anticipated Duke versus University of North Carolina game, Zion Williamson's shoe tears in half and he's out for the rest of the night with a knee injury.



What's next? A satellite falls from the sky and lands in front of my house?



If you missed our story from earlier, a convoy of C8 Corvettes were spotted outside of San Diego in Julian. Frankly, the only thing the small town is known for is its pie. And now it'll be known for a collection of Corvette spy shots and an accompanying video.



Shot by a friend of AutoSpies, Lauren Fix, this clip gives you another look at the convoy of C8s. Note the C7 models as well as the lone Porsche 911 Turbo that joined the pack for benchmarking purposes.







Best detailed video so far caught today in the Socal desert...Multiple 2020 Mid Engine Corvette C8's testing. Special thanks to friend of the Spies #LaurenFix #CarCoachReports for the great spy work.



