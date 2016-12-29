EXCLUSIVE! Spies Brave The 77 Degree Temps In San Diego For The Launch Of The 2017 Auto Show Season!

Agent009 submitted on 12/29/2016Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:46:45 PM
Typically the week between Christmas and the New Year is a pretty slow affair with most of the media outlets taking the week off.
That’s a shame since a sleeper among the auto show circuit is at the same time of year. The San Diego Auto Show might not be the top tier of shows goes as far as global events, but it certainly has lots to offer. We can certainly understand why the media may want to avoid this show, after all there were lines, and we bravely battled a 77 degree morning in the elements to get it. But seriously, this show year in and year out consistantly get the most traffic per square foot of any other show in the nation. Since we understand that this is an up close and personal venue we never miss a chance to take it in while everyone else is distracted.Our Agent001 hit the ground running this morning and caught some of the latest concepts and new vehicles minus the huge crowds that always make it a challenge to shoot. Yes, San Diego gets crowded, but not like the big guns giving you the opportunity to get in close and get personal.So kick back as some of the best shots of the year appear below in sunny San Diego and don’t forget to check out the entire gallery as well.San Diego Auto Show Photo Gallery San Diego Auto Show Photo Gallery
