EXCLUSIVE: Spies Have Luck Of The Irish Catching First Real-life Shot...

In the previous thread I shared with you both the press release and corresponding images of the 2019 Ford Mustang in an all-new color, Need for Green. That's not so bad.



But, if you're like the Agents then it's just not enough. As we've told you time and time again, you can't really judge a vehicle until you've seen it in multiple settings. So, here's one more.



Ford Mustang Need For Green



If you were looking for the best images of the Need for Green Mustang than you've come to the right place.



This week Agent 001 made his way out to Dearborn for a slice of Ford heaven. Here's the catch though: He can't actually talk about anything he saw or was told about while out there.



What we can show you, however, are images he snapped of the Need for Green Mustang that was displayed alongside a bunch of other HOT Ford vehicles.



So, now that you're getting a proper look at the all-new green, what do you make of it?





Ford Mustang Need For Green















