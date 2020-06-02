EXCLUSIVE! Up Close And PERSONAL With The 2021 Cadillac Escalade's 38-inch Display

Although there's quite a bit of news to digest regarding the 2021 Cadillac Escalade, I reckon that the biggest change that will move the needle for customers is the addition of a massive 38-inch OLED display.
This is a major departure from what Cadillac delivered previously.
Directly in front of drivers will be the instrument panel. To the left is a sub menu for driving information, head's-up-display settings, etc. and to your right is your main infotainment screen.
**Read the 2021 Cadillac Escalade press release HERE!
For context, I primarily focused on the infotainment display. That's because there's a slew of different menus, sub menus and details you can bring up on the monitor. Much of it is cool and helpful.
What makes the curved OLED display unique is its thinness. As you can see, I specifically took several shots to highlight this. Though some dislike the "tacked on" look, personally, I think it's a fine way to integrate a screen into a dash without a massive binnacle or shroud that creates a clunky dashboard.
While curved televisions are known to be tricky when light hits it, from what I could tell it wasn't problematic in this implementation. I did notice, however, that the screen's visibility is dramatically reduced when looking at it from angles. In a living room that could be a problem but as a vehicle is confined quarters, this is nothing to be overtly concerned about. Glare seems minimal but we'll only know for sure once we have the Escalade out and about in direct sunlight.
Importantly, the screen seems to have a very fast processor as well as optimized software. Even though I attempted to trip up the system and induce lag, it kept up with me no matter how many menus I decided to engage. This was seen with touch inputs and by using the rotary dial located on the center console.
What say you though, Spies? Are you impressed with what you see?
