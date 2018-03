The Spies were deep inside Ford headquarters today and got a tease of the upcoming all new Bronco and other great stuff.



One of the products was a complete surprise that will fit in the lineup BELOW the Bronco. With the same off-road cred. Plus, the Shelby Mustang and others...



All we can show are the teasers and we cannot say a word besides that but you be the judges...are you liking what you see from the images and the idea behind a sub-bronco product?