EXPOSED! FIRST Look At The All-new Aston Martin DBS Superleggera — You DON'T Want To Miss This...

Dating back several months now, we've been getting teased by Aston Martin about the launch of an all-new, range-topping model. Based on the DB11, it's going to take the DB11 AMR to a new stratosphere.



Well, at least that's what I am assuming. When you invoke both the legendary DBS Superleggera nameplate, you don't have much of a choice.



And we've got great news, Spies. Thanks to a handy Spy, the folks at Carscoops got their hands on the very first leaked image of the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera. According to their reports, the car was captured at a private unveil in China ahead of its official launch.



Painted a matte black or dark grey, the all-new DBS features a much larger front grille, which is flanked by two large vents for cooling. Along the side of the DBS you'll note the side gill has been modified for a more aggressive look and there are more aggressive side rockers for what we presume are aerodynamic benefits.



