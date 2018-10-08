EXPOSED! The All-new Mercedes-Benz GLE's Interior Is Given The FULL MONTY In THESE Pics!

One vehicle we've been eagerly awaiting its debut is the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class.

Following up on the hugely successful M/ML/now GLE, this is expected to be the best mid-size Mercedes sports-utility vehicle.

If you just look across the company's product portfolio today, you'll note that the current-gen GLE is one of the marque's weak points. Not that it really matters as the company still sells a ton — only product people like the Agents care.

Given all the updates with the three-pointed star's engines and technology though, we're thinking that this all-new Benz has the potential to light up this segment of SUVs from a sales perspective.

Just THINK: Does any other luxury automaker have a better answer to Mercedes' trifecta that includes its exterior/interior design, infotainment and technology?

As you're pondering that thought, take a peek at the latest spy shots exposing the upcoming GLE-Class. They're really, really good.


EXPOSED! The All-new Mercedes-Benz GLE's Interior Is Given The FULL MONTY In THESE Pics!

MDarringer

Full Monty? More like full Monty Python.

CANADIANCOMMENTS

I can't see how a flat glass panel, with no cover to shade it gets approved by the board or even the design committee. Clients will be completely disappointed with the glare on this screen on their first sunny drive. As well it makes the GLE interior look cheap as well. Good Grief! :-0

TomM

Mercedes is on a roll right now - and it was because they decided to poll their buyers to see what they wanted - and to their surprise they wanted more luxury over more performance. AS a result - Mercedes responded knowing that there was still a measure of their customers who wanted high performance - so they did a "Y" with the regular cars being more luxurious - and the AMG for the performance versions.

If you offer your customers everything they want - it is easier to sell cars. However - these things run in cycles - and eventually - as happened to BMW - the panache of having one will fade for Mercedes - especially as their numbers rise - opening a chance for another brand to take over. I do not believe that Mercedes has a lead in technology - over other German brands - or in infotainment either. Since people who buy cutting edge luxury cars are accustomed to things that go bump in the night - right nw - people are liking Mercedes Interior/exterior design over the stale designs of BMW. That could turn on a dime with a new design.

