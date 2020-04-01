EXTREME Audi Makeover! When Audi Doesn't Ship An S4 Avant To The US, You Do THIS...

As is the case with Volkswagen Auto Group (VAG), sometimes the US market gets gypped. Sometimes certain features are not carried over — sometimes for legal reasons — and sometimes entire products are simply not made available.



We get it if there's a business case or regulatory reasons; however, sometimes it's just perplexing. Sometimes we think it's just as simple as the North America management team's flick of a pen.



Well, Audi has not shipped an S4 Avant since the B7 generation. Now that it currently offers a B9 generation and there's wasn't any movement, one enthusiast took matters into their own hands. They built a one-off S4 Avant using two all-new donor cars, an A4 Allroad and an S4.



Clearly, cost was not an issue here.



And, boy, does it show. Looking through the pictures of this Bring a Trailer auction really shows a staggering level of attention to detail. Props!



From where i am sitting, I think this may be one of the best recent builds I've come across. The auction ends in four days and at the time of this writing the latest bid sits at $57,500 — something tells us the reserve will be quite a bit higher.





This 2018 Audi A4 Allroad has been modified with factory S4 components, including a turbocharged 3.0L V6, a quilted Magma Red leather interior, and a factory digital instrument cluster. The conversion was performed by the seller’s shop, Pacific German, as Audi has not offered an S4 wagon for the US market since the B7 generation in 2008. The conversion was undertaken using two new cars purchased for the project. Other modifications include Brembo six-piston front calipers, KW Variant 3 coilovers, 20″ Rotiform wheels, 034 Motorsport suspension and driveline components, and more detailed in the listing. This Avant is now offered with factory literature, a selection of factory S4 parts, an accident-free Carfax report, and a clean California title...



