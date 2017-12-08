EXTREME FJ Makeover: ICON Works Its Magic On A Vintage Toyota FJ — You Feelin' This Retromod?

For reasons that I cannot completely explain, vehicles like the Ford Bronco, Land Rover Defender, Toyota Land Cruiser and Toyota FJ all have staying power. These vintage, simple trucks are something special and buyers have no problem paying up for a good one.



It's one thing to have a good one that's original. It's another to have an ICON though. ICON is the company known for tricking out vintage autos and doing some amazing work.



Think of it as Extreme Home Makeover, applied to autos.



Having said that, there's a whole lot to see here but I don't want to give it away. I'll let ICON's head honcho, Jonathan Ward, do the talking. Make sure to check out the clip in its entirety.



Once you've learned all there is to know about this revamped FJ, let us know what you think. Is it a STUD or DUD?





Come along and I will explain this unique ICON FJ40 we just built for a customer! Super cool truck. Tons of unique details. www.icon4x4.com



