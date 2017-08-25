Early Adopters Of The Chevy Bolt May Experience Catastophic Power Failures

General Motors has informed a small number of owners of its Chevrolet Bolt EV about a battery issue that could cause a sudden loss of propulsion. Some of the early Bolt models may incorrectly report the estimated remaining range at lower states of charge due to potentially faulty cells, resulting in the car stopping abruptly.

The automaker says less than 1 percent of Bolts sold to date are likely to face the problem, and GM is currently arranging repairs for the affected cars. Ideally, the faulty cells are the result of an isolated manufacturing defect and not the result of some widespread wonky battery chemistry.

In an interview with PluginCars, ‎Kevin Kelly, senior manager for advanced technology communications at General Motors, explained the solution would be to replace the entire battery pack, even if only one cell turned out to be faulty.