Eco Warrior, Sports Car, Icon Or Forgotten, How Will History Remember The BMW i8?

Life with a BMW i8 throws up all sorts of weird and wonderful juxtapositions. It's a sports car that's actually an eco warrior. A gullwinged, dramatically styled coupe that's also a four-seater well suited to school runs and trips to the shops.

This duality at its heart is endlessly fascinating and one of the reasons it's wriggled its way into my affections. There's never a dull journey in an i8.

One of the joys of working in an office like ours is the smorgasbord of interesting vehicles in the car park. Bauer Media also publishes most of Britain's motorcycling magazines, as well as a broad sweep of classic car titles and other specialist media such as Land Rover Owner.