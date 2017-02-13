Eco Warrior, Sports Car, Icon Or Forgotten, How Will History Remember The BMW i8?

Agent009 submitted on 2/13/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:36:04 PM

0 user comments | Views : 908 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carmagazine.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Life with a BMW i8 throws up all sorts of weird and wonderful juxtapositions.

It's a sports car that's actually an eco warrior. A gullwinged, dramatically styled coupe that's also a four-seater well suited to school runs and trips to the shops.

This duality at its heart is endlessly fascinating and one of the reasons it's wriggled its way into my affections. There's never a dull journey in an i8.

One of the joys of working in an office like ours is the smorgasbord of interesting vehicles in the car park. Bauer Media also publishes most of Britain's motorcycling magazines, as well as a broad sweep of classic car titles and other specialist media such as Land Rover Owner.

 



Read Article


Eco Warrior, Sports Car, Icon Or Forgotten, How Will History Remember The BMW i8?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]