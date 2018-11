Germany is one of the world's technological leaders, especially when it comes to vehicles. It has a long and proud tradition of advanced engineering benchmarks, but what about design?

Germany’s current economic minister sees a problem here. According to Electrek and first reported by Der Spiegel, Germany’s Economic Minister, Peter Altmaier, is clearly not pleased with the electrification effort of his country’s premium automakers, BMW, Daimler-Benz, and VW Group.