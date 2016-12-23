Election Loss Forces EPA To Shove Strict Fuel Economy Standards Through

The U.

S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday told an automaker lobbyist group that it would not extend the deadline for a review of strict fuel economy standards through the 2025 vehicle model year, indicating the agency would push ahead with a plan to make the rules final before the Obama administration leaves office Jan. 20.

Acting EPA Assistant Administrator Janet McCabe informed the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, which includes most major automakers in the U.S. market, in a letter dated Thursday. The auto manufacturers group had also requested that the EPA withdraw its plans to finalize the new standards. The denial of the auto group's requests had been expected.



Agent009

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

And when the Trump train shows up, anything the fascist-socialist Democrats have done can be undone.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/23/2016 4:31:54 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

TheSteve

Personally, I think it's a good idea. That way, when fuel prices go back up, the domestic carmakers will be prepared, and they'll (hopefully) have compelling fuel efficient vehicles to offer for immediate sale.

This has happened before folks, when US automakers made "for today," not thinking of the future, and fuel prices went up. That's when US automakers only had gas-guzzlers to offer. Sales went to foreign brands. Then the US automakers hurriedly tossed together what they felt were reasonable economy cars, but the public received as anemic, poorly-conceived vehicles with mediocre fuel economy.

America: Show the world what you can do. Show off your ingenuity and talent, and make those great, fuel-efficient vehicles, just because you can. Don't let the foreign brands eat your lunch... yet again.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 12/23/2016 7:28:36 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

I'm very free market and want as little of the nanny state as possible. CAFE is nothing but social engineering against personal freedom. A 25mpg CAFE freeze indefinitely would be a good thing for the economy.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/23/2016 9:37:01 PM | | Votes: 1   

BobM

"America: Show the world what you can do. Show off your ingenuity and talent, and make those great, fuel-efficient vehicles, just because you can. Don't let the foreign brands eat your lunch... yet again."

Ah must be nice to live in La La Land.... moonbats have this silly notion that all it takes is wishful thinking and to cheer on the innovation. Here's the problem with their half baked dream.

First off NOBODY refutes the fact that higher fuel efficiency is a good thing. But unless it's done at a pace that matches good economics, you're simply pissing money away. It's also so naive to think Automakers are dragging their feet to create high mileage cars, or that the Oil companies are fighting this evolution.

Then you state this: "That's when US automakers only had gas-guzzlers to offer. Sales went to foreign brands."

Another silly notion.... go read the History of "what happened before" The real reason why the Automakers stuck with larger vehicles was because the stupid Union Rules made producing smaller cars uneconomical. But in Europe their Unions understand that letting their Automakers profitable is more important to job security than forcing antiquated rules down the throat of the company. Simply put the UNIONS were to blame more than any other factor!


"Businesses respond to union “taxes” in the same way that they respond to government taxes: they invest less. Studies show that unionized companies invest about 15 percent less in both physical capital and R&D than comparable nonunion companies. Research shows that unions directly cause this reduction, it is not just a correlation. Investment falls at companies after unions organize them. One study found that being unionized has the same effect on business investment as a 33 percentage increase in the corporate income tax. Less investment makes businesses less competitive."

https://capitalresearch.org/article/the-union-difference-a-primer-on-what-unions-do-to-the-economy/

BobM (View Profile)

Posted on 12/24/2016 5:39:02 AM | | Votes: 1   

