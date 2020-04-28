Electric Cars Log 26% More Miles A Year Than Gas-Engine Competitors. But We Tell You The Catch.

A study published today found that drivers of pure battery-powered cars travelled an average of 9,435 miles a year, which was almost 26 per cent higher than the distance covered by gas vehicles.



The research by the RAC Foundation also found that cars built by Tesla, the US manufacturer of premium electric vehicles, were more intensely used than those from any other carmaker, with an average annual mileage of 12,459 in the first three years of ownership compared with an average of 10,377 a year for all vehicles.



This article was published in The Times UK.



It's easy to look at the high level of these studies and not critically think through these findings.



So here's just ONE of the catches we see:



They may log more miles, BUT they're at least 3x more efficient than ICE. So...



What does this study say to YOU?





