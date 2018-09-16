Electric vehicles are sprouting like flowers in May. They're starting to pop up just about everywhere.



And while more EVs continue to come online and be available to buyers, a similar front bringing hybrids continues to spread like wildfire. There's just one problem.



Outside of Tesla, EVs are still not making up a significant portion of market share. Keep in mind, this is with the tax credit helping put these vehicles in driveways.



TSLA's EV tax credit countdown started over the summer.



Here's the thing, however: EVs have come a long way. Not only do they look better these days, they're offered in a variety of configurations, their mileage has gone up and infrastructure problem continues to improve with more charging stations coming online every day.



So, why aren't plug-in hybrid Volvo XC90s flooding the streets alongside plug-in BMWs? Why are in-market buyers still straying from them?










