Electric Vehicles Have Come A LONG Way But WHY Don't Buyers Want Them — Outside Of Tesla

Electric vehicles are sprouting like flowers in May.

They're starting to pop up just about everywhere.

And while more EVs continue to come online and be available to buyers, a similar front bringing hybrids continues to spread like wildfire. There's just one problem.

Outside of Tesla, EVs are still not making up a significant portion of market share. Keep in mind, this is with the tax credit helping put these vehicles in driveways.

TSLA's EV tax credit countdown started over the summer.

Here's the thing, however: EVs have come a long way. Not only do they look better these days, they're offered in a variety of configurations, their mileage has gone up and infrastructure problem continues to improve with more charging stations coming online every day.

So, why aren't plug-in hybrid Volvo XC90s flooding the streets alongside plug-in BMWs? Why are in-market buyers still straying from them?

Weigh in below, Spies!



MrEE

Is the question about hybrids, plug-in hybrids or BEVs? Toyota and GM has sold their plug-in hybrids quite well.

MrEE (View Profile)

Posted on 9/17/2018 12:16:53 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

TheSteve

Actually, look at the unit sales numbers for the Nissan Leaf and you'll see that Tesla is not the only show in town.

So the assertion that people only want Teslas and no other EVs is outright wrong!

That aside, EVs are still not the right choice for most people. Even so, the are gaining in popularity. A significant portion of EV sales are from Hybrid and PHEV owners making the switch.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 9/17/2018 12:24:48 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

TomM

THe average American can no longer afford a new car - whose average price is almost $37,000. THey simply do not make enough money to afford the car payments. Evs are priced even higher than ICE cars - there are NO cheap Base models being offered by Tesla - so it appears that there is a finite market for ALL EV's and right now Tesla is picking up the vast majority of those outside of Government purchases.

For the rest of the population - there remains only rudimentary infrastructure for charging EVs if you do not have access to your own charging station at your dwelling. Those who park on the street cannot depend on having availability of a charging station when they need it. Since we are talking HOURS of being tied up - and that "window" could be anywhere instead of being at night for a home owner with a garage and charging - if YOU do not have a second vehicle - you go nowhere until your car is charged. Nothing worth depending on.

There remains still a range factor as well - EVs are not and will not be "Vacation" or Travelers cars until a 10 minute full charge becomes available - probably not in my lifetime.

Frankly - even if I wanted another car in the stable - I could afford an EV too - and could install a charging station as well - but there remains few offerings from respected manufacturers (THere are too many problems with Tesla for me to come aboard) - and most of them - for some reason or another - look like they've been styled by A Kindergarten Stylist with Crayons.

Lastly - Gas is - even with the current run up - Cheap. I can and have gotten the car of my dreams - and I have no problem filling up the tank with Premium. There is NO Ev that even comes close to it. I can drive to Florida straight through from NJ with stops for gas - and not have to worry about appointments for charging stations along the way - and loss of time. WE were told that we would be out of OIL reserves years ago - and they keep going up - and we still have not mined the east coast continental shelf for oil. The time for the EV will be in the future - until Battery technology and charging catches up - and it is likely there will be breakthroughs in Gas engines and Hydrogen powered cars that will delay that time too.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 9/17/2018 12:34:36 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

