Elon Musk Cuts Off Millions Of Followers By Deleting Tesla Facebook Account

Elon Musk got onboard with the ‘Delete Facebook’ movement amid the Cambridge Analytica scandal and deleted Tesla’s Facebook page, which had millions of followers, as well as SpaceX’s page.



Tesla doesn’t rely on traditional advertising and therefore, social media is an important part of its marketing strategy. The company quickly became one of the most followed car brands on social media.



Yet Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is an avid Twitter user, didn’t even know that Tesla, nor SpaceX, had a Facebook page.





