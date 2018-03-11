This week's Recode podcast that published on Friday has been making some waves. Mostly because the subject of this conversation, Elon Musk, had some interesting things to say.



When doesn't he?



That said, one of the more interesting bits came from a line of questioning from Kara Swisher who prodded about Tesla's product lineup. Of course Musk indulged her.



Although Tesla's CEO discussed vehicles like the Roadster, Model Y and the Semi, Musk was most excited about something else. No, not an electric scooter — that's not happening. Musk was most enthused about the upcoming pick-up truck.



While he kept details under lock and key, he did note it is "really futuristic-like cyberpunk, 'Blade Runner," which I don't even know what that amalgamation means. I guess we'll just have to wait.



Until then, however, let's just use our imagination for a second. What do YOU think the all-new Tesla pick-up truck NEEDS to SUCCEED?





...Then we’ve got the pickup truck, which — actually, I’m personally most excited about the pickup truck. Why’s that? Well I can’t talk about the details, but it’s gonna be like a really futuristic-like cyberpunk, “Blade Runner” pickup truck. It’s gonna be awesome, it’s gonna be amazing. This will be heart-stopping. It stops my heart. It’s like, oh, it’s great. Who do you wanna sell that to? People that buy F— whatever? You know, I actually don’t know if a lot of people will buy this pickup truck or not, but I don’t care. Okay. I mean I do care, eventually, you know. Like sure, I care. We wanna get gasoline, diesel pickup trucks off the road...



