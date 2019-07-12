Elon Musk SKATES Free As Jury Does NOT Buy Pedo Guy's Claims...

Elon Musk has been found not liable in a defamation case involving a British cave explorer he called a 'pedo guy' on Twitter.



Vernon Unsworth sued the Tesla co-founder for the slur following the July 2018 Thai cave rescue.



On Friday, a federal court in California heard that Unsworth - one of the hero divers who rescued 12 boys and their soccer coach from the cave - was left feeling 'humiliated, ashamed, [and] dirtied,' by billionaire's tweet.



However, a jury sided with Musk after his lawyers argued it was no more than a playground insult and did not represent an actual allegation of pedophilia...



