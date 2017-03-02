Elon Musk Stands Strong On Trump Advisory Panel - Elects To Bring Change From Within

Earlier today, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick dropped off of US President Donald Trump’s advisory council.

The reasons cited were because of immigration reform but Kalanick was also targeted for his previous support for Trump, Uber continuing to serve JFK airport during the recent taxi strike and the subsequent #DeleteUber campaign which caused 200,000 people to flee the service and boosted its competitor Lyft to the top of the app charts.

On Thursday, Mr. Kalanick gave his answer, stepping down from Mr. Trump’s economic advisory council. “There are many ways we will continue to advocate for just change on immigration, but staying on the council was going to get in the way of that,” Mr. Kalanick wrote in an email to employees obtained by The New York Times.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is also on that economic advisory council which has similarly hurt his reputation among some– I’d wager far fewer– and has also caused some Tesla Model 3 reservation holders to refund their deposits.



TheSteve

I saw a meme going around in which a smug-looking cowboy is looking at you and says "Lemme get this straight: You voted for a billionaire, who appoints other billionaires to fix the problems that billionaires made? You're a special kinda stupid, aren't 'cha!"

Granted, Musk is not a billionaire, but like the cowboy said, I have my doubts about Musk's sincerity of claiming to work with the fabulously wealthy because he has the intention of fixing the problems created by the fabulously wealthy. Based on one of Musk's greatest skills -- getting other people to pour money into his companies -- I speculate Musk is seeking to benefit from this relationship rather doing it for The Good Of Others.

Without an EPA (according to alleged leaked Administration documents showing the intent to eliminate the EPA completely within a few years), will Musk's EV company no longer get government subsidies, grants, and at-purchase government cash-back incentives? That's a scary thought for a guy running an EV-only company.

