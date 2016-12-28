Elon Musk Tweet Confirms Another Tesla Roadster Is In The Works

When asked about the possibility of bringing a successor to the Tesla Roadster to market, Elon Musk tweeted back what is, in essence, an a-OK.

“Some years away, but yes,” he said. Now that the fire is lit, the time is high for us to pour a bit of gas on it.

Officially dead since the fourth quarter of 2012, the Tesla Roadster is the car that got the ball rolling for the Palo Alto-based electric vehicle manufacturer. Over the course of four years, Tesla sold just about 2,500 units of the thing.


