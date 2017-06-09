Elon Musk Worries That Artificial Intelligence Will Lead To World War III

Tesla CEO Elon Musk made a bold claim on Twitter over the holiday weekend: Competition for artificial intelligence superiority will most likely lead to World War III.

Musk was responding to a story tweeted by The Verge about Russian President Vladimir Putin, who thinks that the nation with leading AI technology will be the ‘ruler of the world.’

“Artificial intelligence is the future, not only for Russia, but for all humankind. It comes with colossal opportunities, but also threats that are difficult to predict. Whoever becomes the leader in this sphere will become the ruler of the world,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said, according to RT.