Enthusiasts Ignore California Governor's Lockdown With Pop Up Exotic Car Show

California, in particular the areas around Los Angeles, is home to many rich people and what do the wealthy love just as much as buying property, sipping on expensive champagne, and avoiding taxes minimizing their tax obligations? Exotic cars.

Technically, California is still in lockdown, but some reprieve will come later this week when restrictions start to be eased. Earlier in the week, however, dozens of exotic car owners decided to gather together at the Malibu Country Mart for an impromptu car show. YouTuber and photographer effspot was there to catch the action.

 



