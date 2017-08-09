Environmentalists Sue The Fed For Failure To Fine Gas Guzzlers

Three environmental groups in the U. S. filed a lawsuit against the federal government on Thursday for delaying the rollout of higher “gas-guzzler” penalties for automakers producing new vehicles that fail to meet minimum fuel-economy standards. The Center for Biological Diversity, the Natural Resources Defense Council and the Sierra Club filed suit in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, challenging the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s decision in July to suspend a 2016 Obama administration regulation that more than doubled penalties. Automakers had protested the hike, saying it could increase industry compliance costs by $1 billion annually.



