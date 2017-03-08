Epic Fail? There Are STILL 12 Brand New 2012 Lexus LFA Super Cars In Inventory

Agent009 submitted on 8/3/2017

3 user comments | Source: www.carbuzz.com

The Lexus LFA was the first supercar built by Toyota’s luxury brand and from the get-go, it was destined for greatness.

Lexus had a lot to prove to the world, but mostly that it could build something that wasn’t just for 80 year-old opera goers. Out came the LFA, a car so beloved to many auto journalists that even Jeremy Clarkson claimed it was the best car he’d ever driven. Only 500 were ever built and production ended in 2012. Don’t think, however, that it means it’s not possible to get a new LFA from the dealership with delivery miles on it.

MDarringer

It was a STUPID car. First, it was $275K OVERPRICED. It was a showcase of technology but failed to excite buyers ultimately. Toyota, like Honda and Nissan, are utterly dumb when it comes to "halo" cars. They produce a vehicle that it several times the cost of their most expensive vehicle, and then are baffled when the sales of the more pedestrian models does not take off.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 8/3/2017 9:02:28 AM   

countguy

The car was and is a total flop. Don't see the new LC doing much better.

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 8/3/2017 9:15:28 AM   

qwertyfla

Super cars are suppose to be European -not Asian and not for the utterly absurd $$$ that is asked for the Lexus or NSX as they don't have the panache to ask for that kind of cash.

qwertyfla (View Profile)

Posted on 8/3/2017 9:29:31 AM   

