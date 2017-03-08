Epic Fail? There Are STILL 12 Brand New 2012 Lexus LFA Super Cars In Inventory

The Lexus LFA was the first supercar built by Toyota’s luxury brand and from the get-go, it was destined for greatness. Lexus had a lot to prove to the world, but mostly that it could build something that wasn’t just for 80 year-old opera goers. Out came the LFA, a car so beloved to many auto journalists that even Jeremy Clarkson claimed it was the best car he’d ever driven. Only 500 were ever built and production ended in 2012. Don’t think, however, that it means it’s not possible to get a new LFA from the dealership with delivery miles on it.



